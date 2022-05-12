Power outages reported in Craighead County
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A portion of Craighead County is currently without power, according to Entergy Arkansas.
The electric company is reporting the outage began at 5:10 p.m., and there are 1,557 customers without power, with cities such as Lake City, Monette, and Caraway affected.
Officials are hoping to have power restored by 9:30 p.m.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this developing story.
