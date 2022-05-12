Energy Alert
Rain Chances Return

May 13th, 2022
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (5/12)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We broke a record in Jonesboro yesterday, but it looks like that will be the last day we will challenge records. Highs return to the 80s instead of 90s with overnight temperatures back in the 60s this weekend and next week. It’ll be cooler if you see rain. As high pressure breaks down, rain chances will begin to increase. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will become possible as disturbances move through the area. Those rain chances will begin to increase Friday night. We will have to keep an eye on graduation ceremonies because a few outside graduations may be impacted by rain. Storms may linger into Saturday morning. You’re not guaranteed to see storms all day, every day, but there will be some wet locations over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

