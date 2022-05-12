Energy Alert
Sheriff’s department warns of calls from fake deputy

(KTIV)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If a deputy asks you to send them money, the Izard County Sheriff’s Department says you should hang up.

The department said they have gotten several complaints about people getting calls from someone claiming they are a deputy.

“They are telling people there is some sort of problem and some calls have asked for money to be sent electronically,” the department wrote.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Department said they will never ask for you to send money electronically and will never tell you to pay a warrant over the phone.

If you get a phone call like this, get the caller’s name and call 870-368-4203.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

