Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to undergo multi-million dollar modernization project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is getting a multi-million dollar facelift. The University of Memphis and the City of Memphis announced the vision for a $150-200 million renovation to the home of Memphis Tigers Football.

The project will focus on priority elements including:

Transition of the stadium’s west side creating innovative seating options

Creating a hospitality experience within the halo space surrounding the stadium

New seating options like family boxes and party deck patios for students

A potential repurpose and retrofit of the east side suite tower

The stadium is projected to be complete before the 2025 football season.

“The commitment to greatly enhance the home of Tiger Football is a significant step toward realizing our potential as we position ourselves to succeed at the highest level of collegiate athletics,” said University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hardgrave. “This investment in athletics mirrors the investments we are making across campus to put us among the top universities in the country, exemplified by our recent recognition as a Carnegie R1 research university.”

