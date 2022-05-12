Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to undergo multi-million dollar modernization project

Rendering of renovations at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Rendering of renovations at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium(University of Memphis)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is getting a multi-million dollar facelift. The University of Memphis and the City of Memphis announced the vision for a $150-200 million renovation to the home of Memphis Tigers Football.

The project will focus on priority elements including:

  • Transition of the stadium’s west side creating innovative seating options
  • Creating a hospitality experience within the halo space surrounding the stadium
  • New seating options like family boxes and party deck patios for students
  • A potential repurpose and retrofit of the east side suite tower

The stadium is projected to be complete before the 2025 football season.

“The commitment to greatly enhance the home of Tiger Football is a significant step toward realizing our potential as we position ourselves to succeed at the highest level of collegiate athletics,” said University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hardgrave. “This investment in athletics mirrors the investments we are making across campus to put us among the top universities in the country, exemplified by our recent recognition as a Carnegie R1 research university.”

Slide through the gallery at the top of this story to see renderings for the renovations.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

.A 63-year-old Clay County man died Tuesday when investigators said his vehicle crashed into a...
Man killed in farm equipment collision
A preliminary autopsy revealed no obvious cause in the death of a woman found beside a...
Preliminary autopsy results released in woman’s death
Jonesboro police arrested Pierre Dowling on Monday on suspicion of child pornography.
Bond set for school paraprofessional arrested on child porn charge
According to an affidavit, Jackie Ragan failed to return firefighter gear and a radio worth...
Former Marked Tree police captain and firefighter arrested on theft of property charge
Samuel “Big Hit” Sherman, 38, of Batesville, and Donald Bill Smith, 38, of Malvern, were both...
Two drug dealers sentenced to life in prison for murder of federal witness

Latest News

Nursing homes in the Ozarks feel the impact of supply shortages.
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies
Baby formula shortage
Abbott Nutrition hopes to resume baby formula production in 2 weeks
Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.
Grocery prices spike, breakfast items hit hard
The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get...
Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them