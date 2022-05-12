Energy Alert
Talks of building 3rd bridge over the Mississippi River on the rise again

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Can you believe it? It’s been one year since a structural and dangerous crack was found in a support beam of the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River. That discovery led to a nearly three-month closure.

The Greater Memphis Chamber talked about the impact that closure had and why a third bridge over the Mississippi River is needed.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation 41,000 vehicles travel across the Hernando DeSoto Bridge daily bringing the chamber to discuss previous studies on another bridge over the Mississippi River.

One Memphis businessman said a third bridge would support the nation’s third-largest trucking corridor.

“It is not just Arkansas and Tennessee. This is not our bridge,” said Bill Dunavant III of Dunavant Enterprises. “It is America’s products that come across that bridge that support our country every single day. When it breaks you learn something and we learned something. We learned the hard lesson but the hard lesson creates the opportunity. The opportunity is we all need to collaborate, this is a national project.”

The most recent study that was done on a third bridge over the Mississippi River was finalized in 2014, according to the Greater Memphis Chamber.

That study found five different corridor options for a new bridge.

The chamber says the biggest challenge with building another bridge is funding.

Earlier this year, TDOT and ARDOT announced a plan to have an updated study for a third bridge done by the fall.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

