Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

“This is terrible”: Bus driver frustrated with wreckless driving

By Imani Williams
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As we approach the end of the school year, deputies are wanting you to make sure you’re still aware of kids around school buses.

The issue of school bus safety has become so much of a problem that Greene County Sheriff’s deputies boarded busses on Wednesday when they launched “Operation Safe Kid”.

Several people were caught passing a Greene County Technology school bus during the operation.

The bus was full of kids, stopped, and the red stop sign arm was out.

“I’ve got 8 lights. They flash as I come to a stop, I have a flashing strobe light and they even paint the buses a special yellow color. I don’t understand,” said bus driver Michael Finch.

Finch calls the bus his office for a couple of hours a day, but it’s not always the safest place, especially along Highway 49 in Paragould.

“I am watching it and everything and going down 49,” he said. “A lot of bus drivers don’t have 5 lanes of traffic, but I have 5 lanes of traffic and traffic running 60 plus miles per hour.”

An officer was on the bus during the operation watching for passers. He also communicated with other officers down the road to make stops.

“It’s not so much that I am worried about the traffic around me, but it’s what is the traffic going to do to me in reaction to somebody doing something else,” Finch said.

He said it is normal to see people pass busses but added it needs to stop so they can keep kids safe.

“It’s very frustrating because I have 40-50 of your kids on my bus that I am taking care of,” Finch said.

Deputies said a lot of drivers use a turning lane as an excuse to continue driving on the opposite side of the road.

According to HB 1265, there must be an unpaved median or barrier to allow traffic to flow while a bus is stopped.

Violators can be fined $250 to $1,000 or sentenced to up to 90 days in jail.

Finch said as soon as students step onto his bus, it is his goal to get them home safely.

Sheriff Steve Franks said since this operation was very successful, they are working to do one again.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m.
Power restored in Craighead County
The shortage is a result of several factors, including supply chain issues, mass recalls, and...
Arkansas mothers facing baby formula shortage
On Wednesday, her office filed a 100-page lawsuit to the Pulaski County Circuit Court, claiming...
Arkansas attorney general files lawsuit against major insulin companies
The event will be held at the Embassy Suites by the Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center from...
Town hall to be held on improving Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas