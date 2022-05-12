Town hall to be held on improving Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (TB&P/KAIT) - A town hall will be held next week in Jonesboro where the community can ask how they and their leaders could improve the economy.

Our content partner Talk Business & Politics, along with First Security Bank, the Arkansas Department of Commerce, and the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a “Better Communities” town hall on Wednesday, May 18.

The event will be held at the Embassy Suites by the Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to Talk Business & Politics, the town hall will focus on what Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas are doing to grow economically and how to advance the region.

The meeting will include a free lunch and two roundtable discussions with a Q&A with audience members.

“From advanced manufacturing and top-notch healthcare to expansive education, Jonesboro has something for everyone. We’re excited to see where this initial conversation will lead us,” said Brad Edwards, CEO & President of First Security Bank Jonesboro.

Panel discussions will center on initiatives in the business and political communication to help grow the region and how the state can better partner with local efforts, Talk Business & Politics reported.

“Jonesboro is always focused on creating momentum and moving forward. We are fortunate to have a legacy of leadership that has been able to live in the moment while planning for the next 5-10 years. The Chamber is excited to participate in Better Communities Conversations,” Young said.

