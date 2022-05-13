Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Airport construction starts thanks to grant

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Kirk Field Municipal Airport began construction Friday on a new hangar to continue its expansion and bring in new tenants.

The $475,000 project was funded by a state aviation grant with a little help from the city.

Airport manager Roger Slayton said he has a waitlist of about 25 people wanting hangars so whenever he can get one up, he is happy.

“It’s a constant effort. It does not quit,” he said. “There’s more and more people flying so you need more hangers.”

The new hangar already has a tenant, and Slayton said having those hangars and expanding is what makes the airport money.

“King Air 200 is going in it,” he said. “Anytime we can add a hangar to the airport. It’s more income for the airport, so it’s a win for both of us.”

Slayton said the project should be completed within the next two months, weather permitting.

He hopes to develop more land around the airport to continue expanding and build more hangars with the demand so high.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, a large fight happened...
One dead, suspect arrested in shooting after Arkansas high school graduation
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Police say Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Mountain Home, Ark.
Several people were caught passing a Greene County Technical school bus during "Operation Safe...
“This is terrible”: Bus driver frustrated with reckless driving
Samuel “Big Hit” Sherman, 38, of Batesville, and Donald Bill Smith, 38, of Malvern, were both...
Two drug dealers sentenced to life in prison for murder of federal witness

Latest News

Blazers advance to state semifinals
2022 4A State Baseball: Valley View beats Arkadelphia, advances to semifinals
Golden Hurricane fall in state semifinals
2022 5A State Baseball: Jonesboro falls to Van Buren in quarterfinals
Lady Eagles advance to state semifinals
2022 5A State Softball: GCT beats Greenwood, Marion falls to Van Buren
Red Wolves win big in Day 1 of SBC Outdoors
Three Red Wolves win conference titles in Day 1 of SBC Outdoor Track & Field Championships