Airport construction starts thanks to grant

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Kirk Field Municipal Airport began construction Friday on a new hangar to continue its expansion and bring in new tenants.

The $475,000 project was funded by a state aviation grant with a little help from the city.

Airport manager Roger Slayton said he has a waitlist of about 25 people wanting hangars so whenever he can get one up, he is happy.

“It’s a constant effort. It does not quit,” he said. “There’s more and more people flying so you need more hangers.”

The new hangar already has a tenant, and Slayton said having those hangars and expanding is what makes the airport money.

“King Air 200 is going in it,” he said. “Anytime we can add a hangar to the airport. It’s more income for the airport, so it’s a win for both of us.”

Slayton said the project should be completed within the next two months, weather permitting.

He hopes to develop more land around the airport to continue expanding and build more hangars with the demand so high.

