Ari Wideman added to Arkansas State women’s basketball coaching staff

A rising star in the coaching ranks is set to join Arkansas State women’s basketball head coach Destinee Rogers ahead of the 2022-23 season, as Rogers announced the hiring of Ari Wideman as assistant coach Friday.

“I am so excited that Ari has decided to join us here at Arkansas State,” Rogers said. “When thinking about the type of assistant I wanted to add to our staff, Ari exemplified everything that I wanted. She is elite and undeniably an upcoming star. I look forward to working with Ari as she helps elevate us to the next level.”

Wideman joins Rogers’ A-State staff after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at San Jose State (2018-22). For the Spartans, she primarily coached the team’s point guards and was responsible for opponent scouting. Off the court, she led the daily operations of the program’s community outreach.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to coach at Arkansas State University,” Wideman said “Coach Rogers and the staff are cultivating something special and I am excited to work extremely hard with them and for our student-athletes. I am looking forward to expanding on the Arkansas State women’s basketball tradition and competing for a championship in the Sun Belt.

“Arkansas State promotes excellence in a plethora of areas and it has always been important to me to surround myself with that type of standard for success,” Wideman continued. “Developing and impacting our student-athletes, along with helping Coach Dezz in any way possible is what I am committed to doing at Arkansas State. Wolves Up!”

Her first two seasons at SJSU saw the program earn the nation’s largest single-season win turnaround, improving from six wins in 2018-19 to 19 victories for the 2019-20 campaign.

Before returning to her home state of California, the Chino Hills native spent nearly two years on the women’s basketball staff at Prairie View A&M, where she served as a graduate assistant and was involved in all aspects of game-day operations. She oversaw the team’s student managers and practice players, while also coordinating all official and unofficial student-athlete campus visits, in addition to coordinating the program’s travel. While at Prairie View, Wideman earned her master’s degree in educational administration with Summa Cum Laude honors.

Wideman lettered four seasons at the University of Nevada (2010-14) and finished her collegiate career ranked third in program history with 383 assists while being named an All-Mountain West performer as a senior. Her career 77.4-percent mark at the free-throw line and 121 games played are the ninth-best on the program’s career lists. In addition, her 136 assists as a senior and 12 dimes versus CSU Bakersfield in 2012 rank sixth on the single-season and single-game lists, respectively.

After her career with the Wolfpack, Wideman spent the 2015 playing professional basketball in Iceland’s Domino League for Breidablik. There, she averaged 18.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

