Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Doctor encourages safety amid baby formula shortage

Schexnayder said while the shortage may have provided a temporary inconvenience to supply...
Schexnayder said while the shortage may have provided a temporary inconvenience to supply families with formula, it actually prevented major health issues for babies across the country.(WTVM)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As baby formula shortages continue to cause frustration among parents, health experts are wanting you to know how to navigate through this obstacle.

The Arkansas Department of Health held a media briefing on Thursday, where Dr. Stephen Schexnayder, a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician for UAMS, spoke on some of the most common questions parents have.

The briefing comes after Abbott Nutrition announced they are looking to reopen its plant in Michigan.

He said one of the issues that rises when it comes to finding alternatives is the timing.

“We realize there’s a very narrow window for that, and once that’s passed, that’s not something a mom can go back and do,” Schexnayder said.

He recommended breastfeeding as an alternative, as it’s often safer than other options.

Whenever it comes to babies that need a specialty formula, Schexnayder recommends not jumping the gun.

“For those babies that are on a certain specialty formula because they have a particular need, they do need to touch base with their pediatrician, rather than going and buying another brand off the shelf,” he said.

Schexnayder also recommended parents not dilute the formula by adding more water into it, as it can cause harmful side effects.

“The salts in the formula can be diluted, and babies, particularly infants, could get too much water and it can actually cause seizures,” he said. “If the salt levels get too low, the seizures can get so severe they can cause brain damage.”

Schexnayder said while the shortage may have provided a temporary inconvenience to supply families with formula, it actually prevented major health issues for babies across the country.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.A 63-year-old Clay County man died Tuesday when investigators said his vehicle crashed into a...
Man killed in farm equipment collision
A preliminary autopsy revealed no obvious cause in the death of a woman found beside a...
Preliminary autopsy results released in woman’s death
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Jonesboro police arrested Pierre Dowling on Monday on suspicion of child pornography.
Bond set for school paraprofessional arrested on child porn charge
Several people were caught passing a Greene County Technical school bus during "Operation Safe...
“This is terrible”: Bus driver frustrated with reckless driving

Latest News

Nursing homes in the Ozarks feel the impact of supply shortages.
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,000+ in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 250+ new cases
Nurses and supporters marched in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, calling for fair wages, safe...
Nurses march in DC to honor fallen, call for changes
Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
Nurses March: Patient ratios, CEO bonuses