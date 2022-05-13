Employment expo provides connections for job hunters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday was the Region 8 Employment Expo, where job hunters took to the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro to make connections to help advance their careers.

The professional networking event gave employers a chance to connect with interested individuals, something recruiter Alex Trufin said it’s important to keep talented people in the state.

“Keeping Arkansas jobs is probably our most important aspect,” he said. “So getting out there and telling the community about all the different events and different vendors and different clients and different jobs Jonesboro actually has is great.”

Trufin said not only were they able to meet potential employees, but he stressed it was great to have these types of events in-person again, as they’re able to have face-to-face connections.

“My favorite thing about it is that you get to network with people and meet them face to face,” said job hunter Bradley Hargett. “I think a lot of that is lost today with everything being online and it’s just nameless faceless and wait for a phone call.”

Employers said they were impressed with the turnout and hope that events like this will show people there are many opportunities in Northeast Arkansas.

