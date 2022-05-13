Energy Alert
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Mountain Home, Ark.

Police say Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.
Police say Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager from Mountain Home.

Police say, Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believe she is traveling with Isaac Melder, 40. He drives a maroon diesel pickup with a black hood with an Arkansas license plate number: 331YEW

If you know anything about this case, please call the Mountain Home Police Department at (870) 425-6336.

