Grizzlies general manager named NBA Executive of the Year

Sep 27, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzles general manager Zach Kleiman talks with...
Sep 27, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzles general manager Zach Kleiman talks with members of the media during Media Day at the FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports(Petre Thomas | Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are on fire on the court during this season’s playoff series and now the team’s general manager is getting an award of his own.

Memphis Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman was selected as the 2021-2022 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year. The Grizzlies announced the good news Thursday.

Kleiman received 16 of 29 first-place votes and 85 points total from a voting panel of team executives across the association, according to the Grizz.

At age 33, Kleiman is the youngest recipient of the NBA Basketball Executive of the Year award. He’s also the second person to be honored with the Grizzlies joining Jerry West who was awarded for the 2003-2004 season.

“This is an organizational honor,” said Kleiman. “I wouldn’t be in this position without Robert (Pera)’s vision and support, and I’m grateful to be pursuing NBA championships in Memphis with such a driven and competitive group of players and staff. Thank you to my peers for this recognition.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

