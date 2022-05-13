Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida officials said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard on Thursday.

North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor said authorities were called to the home, and they quickly realized that the woman was in the hole.

“It appeared to be a completely freakish-type incident that you would never think would happen,” Taylor said.

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front...
Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard.(WWSB)

Martin Guffey, the owner of Martin Septic Service, told WWSB that many factors could have contributed to the woman’s death.

Officials said corrosion played a factor in Thursday’s tank collapse.

According to Guffey, Florida has around 2.4 million septic systems. He recommends that residents have their septic tanks serviced every three to five years.

North Port police said Thursday’s incident appeared accidental, but their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A preliminary autopsy revealed no obvious cause in the death of a woman found beside a...
Preliminary autopsy results released in woman’s death
.A 63-year-old Clay County man died Tuesday when investigators said his vehicle crashed into a...
Man killed in farm equipment collision
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Jonesboro police arrested Pierre Dowling on Monday on suspicion of child pornography.
Bond set for school paraprofessional arrested on child porn charge
Several people were caught passing a Greene County Technical school bus during "Operation Safe...
“This is terrible”: Bus driver frustrated with reckless driving

Latest News

Schexnayder said while the shortage may have provided a temporary inconvenience to supply...
Doctor encourages safety amid baby formula shortage
Pet stores in Dallas will no longer be able to sell puppies and kittens due to a new ordinance...
Dallas bans sale of puppies, kittens at pet stores; ordinance to cut down on puppy mills
Within the last three years, the Jonesboro Police Department has reported 26 accidents...
Motorcyclist warns about safety during warmer months
The 2022 Arkansas Special Olympics will conclude Friday, May 13.
2022 Arkansas Special Olympics kick off