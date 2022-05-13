Energy Alert
May 13: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We broke a record in Jonesboro yesterday, but it looks like that will be the last day we will challenge records. Highs return to the 80s instead of 90s with overnight temperatures back in the 60s this weekend and next week. It’ll be cooler if you see rain.

As high pressure breaks down, rain chances will begin to increase. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will become possible as disturbances move through the area.

Those rain chances will begin to increase Friday night. We will have to keep an eye on graduation ceremonies because a few outside graduations may be impacted by rain.

Storms may linger into Saturday morning. You’re not guaranteed to see storms all day, every day, but there will be some wet locations over the next few days

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Several people were injured in shooting following a graduation ceremony in Hot Springs.

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and as we approach the warmer months, more motorcyclists will be out on the roads.

Arkansas gas prices reach record breaking high.

Two different paths could lead to legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

