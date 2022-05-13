Missouri lawmakers pass voter photo ID requirement

Energy Alert
Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls.

The GOP-led House voted 97-47 Thursday to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

The bill would require voters to show government-issued photo identification to cast ballots.

Voters who don’t bring valid IDs could cast provisional ballots.

The bill would also allow two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting.

Voters could cast ballots up to two weeks prior to the date of an election.

Currently, voters need to cite an excuse for why they won’t be able to vote in-person on Election Day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

