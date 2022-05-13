Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Motorcyclist warns about safety during warmer months

Within the last three years, the Jonesboro Police Department has reported 26 accidents...
Within the last three years, the Jonesboro Police Department has reported 26 accidents involving a motorcycle.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and as we approach the warmer months, more motorcyclists will be out on the roads.

Longtime biker Curtis Kirksey warns his fellow motorcyclists and vehicle drivers to pay close attention.

“If you’re a motorcyclist, watch out for the cars,” he said. “If you’re in a vehicle, watch out for the motorcycles.”

Kirksey advises motorcyclists to not go over the speed limit and “dodge in and out of traffic and not giving yourself room” between themselves and the vehicle in front of them because that could lead to wrecks.

“I’ve lost several good friends from wrecks through the years,” he said.

Within the last three years, the Jonesboro Police Department has reported 26 accidents involving a motorcycle.

“You usually see an increase in motorcycle accidents, especially in the spring,” Patrolman Zach Kaja said.

Kaja said people get into wrecks with motorcycles because they are not paying attention.

He added motorcycles are “smaller than a car”, so vehicle drivers will have to do a double-take before pulling out into traffic.

“You always hear ‘Look twice, save a life’. It would be great if everybody would look twice,” Kaja said.

Kaja also said motorcyclists should also watch for vehicles making left turns, adding they should watch the wheels and make sure people are making eye contact with them.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A preliminary autopsy revealed no obvious cause in the death of a woman found beside a...
Preliminary autopsy results released in woman’s death
.A 63-year-old Clay County man died Tuesday when investigators said his vehicle crashed into a...
Man killed in farm equipment collision
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Jonesboro police arrested Pierre Dowling on Monday on suspicion of child pornography.
Bond set for school paraprofessional arrested on child porn charge
Several people were caught passing a Greene County Technical school bus during "Operation Safe...
“This is terrible”: Bus driver frustrated with reckless driving

Latest News

The stretch of Highway 63 in Sedgwick is no stranger to crashes.
Highway 63 to undergo changes
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
Talks of building 3rd bridge over the Mississippi River on the rise again
I-40 bridge
Talks of building 3rd bridge over the Mississippi River on the rise again
A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 63 near Sedgwick.
ASP identifies man killed in Tuesday morning crash