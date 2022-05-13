Motorcyclist warns about safety during warmer months

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and as we approach the warmer months, more motorcyclists will be out on the roads.

Longtime biker Curtis Kirksey warns his fellow motorcyclists and vehicle drivers to pay close attention.

“If you’re a motorcyclist, watch out for the cars,” he said. “If you’re in a vehicle, watch out for the motorcycles.”

Kirksey advises motorcyclists to not go over the speed limit and “dodge in and out of traffic and not giving yourself room” between themselves and the vehicle in front of them because that could lead to wrecks.

“I’ve lost several good friends from wrecks through the years,” he said.

Within the last three years, the Jonesboro Police Department has reported 26 accidents involving a motorcycle.

“You usually see an increase in motorcycle accidents, especially in the spring,” Patrolman Zach Kaja said.

Kaja said people get into wrecks with motorcycles because they are not paying attention.

He added motorcycles are “smaller than a car”, so vehicle drivers will have to do a double-take before pulling out into traffic.

“You always hear ‘Look twice, save a life’. It would be great if everybody would look twice,” Kaja said.

Kaja also said motorcyclists should also watch for vehicles making left turns, adding they should watch the wheels and make sure people are making eye contact with them.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.