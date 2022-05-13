Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use

Recreational marijuana use could soon become legalized in the state of Missouri.
By Noelle Williams
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a chance recreational marijuana use could be legalized in Missouri. Local dispensary managers says the legalization could be a gateway to helping more people.

Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson only sells to medical users.

If Missouri voters legalize recreational use, their clientele could expand.

“To be able to come in and make a purchase and not have to go through the doctor and through all of that to get in here,” Gunther-Jackson said.

“Legal MO 2022″ has enough signatures to be placed on the November ballot pending verification by local election officials.

“I think it should definitely come up for a vote. Might as well put it on the ballot and see what the rest of the state feels like,” Chris Goeke, one man said.

“It could slow down the sale of marijuana illegally or you can get it legal. Then it’s good for people that have glaucoma like myself,” Derrick Jones, another man said.

If approved, anyone above the age of 21 could use the drug; however, the initiative comes with pushback, some law enforcement officials said it could cause extra work for police.

Gunther-Jackson said she’s hopeful officials will see the need.

“I think this time people really can reflect on the success of the medical market in Missouri. I think as people see that they are a lot more open to adult use is when they see the potential for it,” Gunther-Jackson said.

If legalized It would also expunge some criminal records and a 6% tax will be imposed on marijuana sales.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, a large fight happened...
One dead, suspect arrested in shooting after Arkansas high school graduation
Police say Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Mountain Home, Ark.
Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer...
Three killed, six injured in interstate crash
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Anita Wyatt, 58, of Bernie, died at the scene of a...
One person dead, three injured in Thursday crash

Latest News

Track & Field and baseball headlines
Red Wolves in 60: SBC Outdoor Track update, Baseball falls to Georgia State
Crissy Landreth during the Nurses March 2022
“This affects everyone”: Paragould nurse joins march in Washington D.C.
Lady Bearkatz advance to state semifinals
2022 2A State Softball: Melbourne beats Mansfield, advances to semifinals
Cougars fall in state quarterfinals
2022 2A State Baseball: Rector falls to Bigelow in quarterfinals
Bitcoin.
Economists in the Ozarks explain Cryptocurrency fallout