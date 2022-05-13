New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a chance recreational marijuana use could be legalized in Missouri. Local dispensary managers says the legalization could be a gateway to helping more people.

Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson only sells to medical users.

If Missouri voters legalize recreational use, their clientele could expand.

“To be able to come in and make a purchase and not have to go through the doctor and through all of that to get in here,” Gunther-Jackson said.

“Legal MO 2022″ has enough signatures to be placed on the November ballot pending verification by local election officials.

“I think it should definitely come up for a vote. Might as well put it on the ballot and see what the rest of the state feels like,” Chris Goeke, one man said.

“It could slow down the sale of marijuana illegally or you can get it legal. Then it’s good for people that have glaucoma like myself,” Derrick Jones, another man said.

If approved, anyone above the age of 21 could use the drug; however, the initiative comes with pushback, some law enforcement officials said it could cause extra work for police.

Gunther-Jackson said she’s hopeful officials will see the need.

“I think this time people really can reflect on the success of the medical market in Missouri. I think as people see that they are a lot more open to adult use is when they see the potential for it,” Gunther-Jackson said.

If legalized It would also expunge some criminal records and a 6% tax will be imposed on marijuana sales.

