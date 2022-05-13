NFL Schedule: Cowboys open at home against Bucs, Texans host Colts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL schedule is complete and teams now know the road they must take if they want to get to the Super Bowl.

Dallas’ full schedule is below.

Update your lock screen with our 2022 schedule. ⭐️📲#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/gFWKSLlMgo — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022

Dallas will open the season at home in prime time against tom Brady and the Tampa bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys have five prime time games along with their annual Thanksgiving game, this year against the Giants. The Houston Texans will start their season Week 1 at NRG Stadium hosting AFC rival Indianapolis with a noon kickoff. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs travel to Arizona to start the season.

Houston Texans’ full schedule:

Week 1 will start off on the Thursday September 8th with the World Champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills. Going into the season the Cowboys have the easiest schedule based on last season’s combined winning percentage of their opponents.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.