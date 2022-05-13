Olivia Schmidt finishes record breaking season at NCAA Tallahassee Regional

A record-breaking season came to a close Wednesday for Arkansas State junior Olivia Schmidt as she completed the NCAA Women’s Golf Regional as an individual qualifier in the tournament played at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

The second A-State women’s golfer to ever compete in a NCAA Regional, Schmidt turns in the top finish at the NCAA Regional level for a Red Wolf. Schmidt carded a final round 10-over par 82 to total 236 (+20) for the week and place 55th among the 62 individuals. Schmidt joined Amanda Beeler who qualified for the 2000 NCAA East Regional hosted by Ohio State.

“This was an incredible experience for Olivia,” said A-State head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw. “I know this is not the outcome Olivia wanted, but I know she will bounce back. She has gained so much knowledge this week and I truly believe she will come out ahead. She has a great summer schedule awaiting her and there is no doubt she will be ready to perform.”

Rewriting the record book at A-State, Schmidt set the program record for stroke average and led the Sun Belt Conference. Schmidt finished top five in six of 12 events, including a tie for fourth at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship. She won two events in the 2021-22 campaign becoming the first A-State player since 2001-02 to post multiple wins in a single season. She owns the top five low 54-hole totals in program history with all five coming during the 2021-22 campaign.

Including an even-par 72 in the first round at the NCAA Regional, Schmidt posted a program record 19 par or better rounds this season and has a single-season record with 106 birdies on the year. She also holds single-season program records for par three (3.1111), par four (4.0093) and par five (4.9186) scoring. Schmidt helped A-State to six par or better rounds this year to match the program’s total prior to the season.

Florida State was the top team finisher at 4-under par 860 with South Carolina (+13), UCLA (+13) and Mississippi State (+27) rounding out the four teams advancing to the NCAA Championship May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Letizia Bagnoli of Florida Atlantic finished at 5-under par 211 and Chiara Tamburlini of Ole Miss was 2-over par 218 to advance as individual qualifiers.

