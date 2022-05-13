Restaurant damaged in fire to reopen in Winter 2022

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular restaurant near Mountain Home is making a return after a fire forced its doors to close.

Fred’s Fish House posted on social media a video and image of a sign with the text “RETURNING WINTER OF 2022″ above the company’s name.

The restaurant, located near Norfork Lake on State Highway 101, was damaged in a fire back in December. The cause of that fire is still undetermined.

“If it weren’t for each of you and the ones before you, your loyal patronage and support, this would not be possible. Thank you so much for the opportunity to serve this community,” the post said.

