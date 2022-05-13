Vote 2022 Profiles: Craighead County clerk race

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As part of our primary election coverage, we’re taking a look at the races in Northeast Arkansas that could impact you.

Three candidates are in the running for the Craighead County clerk position, including Mary Dawn Marshall, Nancy Robbins, and Jamey Carter.

Marshall believes her current experience is key to the success of the future of the office.

“I have worked very hard over the past two years to accomplish the accountability and the accuracy that we have in the county clerk’s office,” Marshall said.

However, in this position, Robbins said she wants to take better care of county employees and taxpayers.

“We need someone that’s going to take care of the employees as well as the taxpayers,” Robbins said. “Being on the side of the employee, I know a lot of our employees out at the road department weren’t taken care of.”

Carter said he wants to help people get to know their county government more.

“It would be beneficial if the citizens knew what the county clerk’s office done,” he said. “Educating the citizens would be one of my main things to do.”

When it comes to voter integrity, all three candidates are willing to do what it takes to protect Craighead County from falling victim to election fraud.

“Voter integrity would be very important, so we would make sure that the voting machines are always working, never online, and everyone does their job,” Carter said.

“Following the law and making sure things are done the way that they are supposed to be done,” Marshall said. “Our ladies have always done a wonderful job at that.”

That includes cracking down on voter identification.

“We never had a problem with people showing us their ID,” Robbins said. “They were glad to show it, and I think that is an important thing. If they have an issue, we can talk about it.”

All three candidates believe they will use the role to help improve Craighead County in their own way.

“I can’t say that I would want to do anything differently,” Marshall said. “I would like to continue the lead that Lesli has given to the team that I’m part of.”

“I would continue on with what she’s accomplished and bring back customer service,” Robbins said.

“One of the top things that I’m interested in doing is having the office a pleasure for the citizens of Craighead County to come into,” Carter said.

There are no Democrats or Independents running for the Craighead County Clerk’s office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.