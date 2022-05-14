Energy Alert
BBQ lovers dodge rainy weather for Day 3 of World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

By Bria Bolden
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bad weather couldn’t keep thousands of barbecue lovers away from the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Friday.

It was a preparation day for teams competing in the ribs, whole hog and shoulder categories, and, after Memphis In May organizers gave the all clear, smokers and grills fired up once again.

“It’s Memphis in May,” said Brad Orrison from the team, The Shed. “But we don’t have any mud this year because we’re not on the park so Tiger Lane!”

For some visitors and teams, WCBCC is about the food and fun that comes with it.

“We came here because we wanted eat good barbecued meat and drink beer,” said visitor Tom Christilay.

“We all went to college together and this was our way to always come back together every single year,” said Meghan Stuthard from the team Shoats ‘N Skins. “So we formed in 2006 when we all graduated college, so this is our yearly reunion.”

With more than $140,000 in prize money, awards and world-wide recognition on the line, teams are here to compete in all kinds of categories!

“We’ll actually cook all over night,” said Shoats ‘N Skins team member Lon McDurmon. “A couple people will stay the night with the grill. Tomorrow morning they come off, turn in. We’re really excited we’re coming off. We’ve had a ninth place. We’ve had a fourth place. We’re really looking to be in the top 10 again. We’d love to be in the top 3.”

“Everyone here on the team has done such a great, amazing job,” said Brent Little from Pig Diamonds. “This is something... This is very special to me.”

Barbecue lovers still have one more day to get in on all the action.

The final day of the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is Saturday. Gates open back up at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Park.

The award ceremony for the grand champion, ribs, whole hog and shoulder, are set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

