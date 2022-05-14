Body of fallen seaman arrives in Arkansas

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas seaman who was killed during World War II has made his return to the natural state.

On Friday, the casket of Seaman 2nd Class, Brady O. Prewitt landed in Hardy, as funeral preparations are underway.

Prewitt was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941, during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was stationed on the battleship, BB-37 USS Oklahoma, according to Wortham Funeral Home and Cremations.

Brady was among the missing in action listed after the attack and was able to be identified through DNA testing in Aug. 2019.

A visitation will be held starting 11 a.m., May 18, at the A.L. Hutson Gym in Highland, with funeral services being held at 12 p.m.

