Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Body of fallen seaman arrives in Arkansas

On Friday, the casket of Seaman 2nd Class, Brady O. Prewitt landed in Hardy, as funeral...
On Friday, the casket of Seaman 2nd Class, Brady O. Prewitt landed in Hardy, as funeral preparations are underway.(Wortham Funeral Home and Cremations)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas seaman who was killed during World War II has made his return to the natural state.

On Friday, the casket of Seaman 2nd Class, Brady O. Prewitt landed in Hardy, as funeral preparations are underway.

Prewitt was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941, during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was stationed on the battleship, BB-37 USS Oklahoma, according to Wortham Funeral Home and Cremations.

Brady was among the missing in action listed after the attack and was able to be identified through DNA testing in Aug. 2019.

A visitation will be held starting 11 a.m., May 18, at the A.L. Hutson Gym in Highland, with funeral services being held at 12 p.m.

Click here to view Prewitt’s full obituary.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, a large fight happened...
One dead, suspect arrested in shooting after Arkansas high school graduation
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Police say Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Mountain Home, Ark.
Several people were caught passing a Greene County Technical school bus during "Operation Safe...
“This is terrible”: Bus driver frustrated with reckless driving
Samuel “Big Hit” Sherman, 38, of Batesville, and Donald Bill Smith, 38, of Malvern, were both...
Two drug dealers sentenced to life in prison for murder of federal witness

Latest News

Back in March, an ordinance was passed to prohibit motorized vehicles from being on any city...
Officials warn about driving on city trails
Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer...
Three killed, six injured in interstate crash
The name "Jack Bequette" appearing on a ballot in Craighead County as early voting in primary...
Senate candidate’s election fraud lawsuit sees first hearing
Blazers advance to state semifinals
2022 4A State Baseball: Valley View beats Arkadelphia, advances to semifinals