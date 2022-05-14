Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Economists in the Ozarks explain Cryptocurrency fallout

By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than $200 billion was wiped off the cryptocurrency market in one day this week. Economists and financial advisors in the Ozarks explain the fallout.

David Mitchell, professor of economics at Missouri State University, said the world of crypto is vast.

“I don’t want to say it’s like going to Vegas, but it’s getting pretty close to going into Vegas,” said Mitchell.

Financial planning is already hard work, and Mitchell and financial advisors said putting your life savings into crypto isn’t worth it.

“It’s still highly volatile,” said Mitchell. “People don’t exactly know what it is. It’s almost a bandwagon effect.”

“There is just a lot of uncertainty out there,” said financial advisor Eric K. Peterson. “Uncertainty is the worst thing that can happen to the markets.”

Mitchell said people are uncertain of crypto’s future.

“What good is it to you to hold them because there’s no intrinsic value?” said Mitchell. “It’s not like gold or silver, where you can actually take that and put it into a computer or piece of jewelry or something like that.”

Eric K. Peterson, CFP® of Peterson Wealth Advisors in Springfield, said legally, he can’t sell cryptocurrency because of its state.

“Sorry, too volatile, too crazy, too new for us to be able to approve them, to be able to approve people like me to be able to sell that,” said Peterson. “That should be fair warning.”

Both Mitchell and Peterson said the safe bet is returning to the ol’ bread and butter.

“S&P 500 is risky enough for most people, but over long periods of time, you’re going to be able to, you’re going to see gains,” said Mitchell.

“For every market downturn there’s been in history for everyone, the market is fully recovered from that downturn, and reached all-time, new highs every time,” said Peterson.

However, financial advisors said don’t jump into something you don’t know a lot about and do extensive research if you are going to invest so you don’t ruin your future.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, a large fight happened...
One dead, suspect arrested in shooting after Arkansas high school graduation
Police say Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Mountain Home, Ark.
Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer...
Three killed, six injured in interstate crash
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Anita Wyatt, 58, of Bernie, died at the scene of a...
One person dead, three injured in Thursday crash

Latest News

Track & Field and baseball headlines
Red Wolves in 60: SBC Outdoor Track update, Baseball falls to Georgia State
Crissy Landreth during the Nurses March 2022
“This affects everyone”: Paragould nurse joins march in Washington D.C.
Lady Bearkatz advance to state semifinals
2022 2A State Softball: Melbourne beats Mansfield, advances to semifinals
Cougars fall in state quarterfinals
2022 2A State Baseball: Rector falls to Bigelow in quarterfinals