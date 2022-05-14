Officials warn about driving on city trails

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As the 8 Mile Ditch Trail is close to completion, Paragould officials are warning you not to drive on their trails.

The Paragould Police Department posted on social media Friday about while they’ve seen several residents enjoying sections of the trail currently not under construction, they’ve also seen ATVs, UTVs, and even cars driving on the trail.

Back in March, an ordinance was passed to prohibit motorized vehicles from being on any city trails.

Officials even noted breaking the rule could come at a price.

“With that ordinance comes a hefty fine of $500 for the first offense and a $1,000 fine for a second offense. Persons found to be on the trail in or on a prohibited vehicle are also subject to a one-year ban from accessing city trails,” they said.

Officials continued by saying they want their residents to get out and enjoy the trails safely, and officers will be on the watch for violators.



