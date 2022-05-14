Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One person dead, three injured in Thursday crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Anita Wyatt, 58, of Bernie, died at the scene of a...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Anita Wyatt, 58, of Bernie, died at the scene of a crash that occurred Thursday on Highway 25, about half a mile south of Malden.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - One person was killed while three others were injured in a crash in Dunklin County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Anita Wyatt, 58, of Bernie, died at the scene of a crash that occurred at 8:40 p.m., Thursday on Highway 25, about half a mile south of Malden.

According to a crash report, Jaymara Madrigal-Gutierrez, 19, of Holcomb, was going south in a 2012 Dodge Avenger when she struck a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the rear, which was driven by Dale Morgan, 63, of Bernie, along with Wyatt as the passenger.

Upon the collision, both Morgan and Wyatt were ejected from the motorcycle.

Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner, according to the report.

Morgan was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, while Madrigal-Gutierrez and a juvenile passenger only had minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, a large fight happened...
One dead, suspect arrested in shooting after Arkansas high school graduation
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Police say Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Mountain Home, Ark.
Several people were caught passing a Greene County Technical school bus during "Operation Safe...
“This is terrible”: Bus driver frustrated with reckless driving
Samuel “Big Hit” Sherman, 38, of Batesville, and Donald Bill Smith, 38, of Malvern, were both...
Two drug dealers sentenced to life in prison for murder of federal witness

Latest News

Ron Self, Safety and Security Director for the Little Rock School District, is making sure...
Schools keeping safety in mind following Hot Springs shooting
Crissy Landreth during the Nurses March 2022
“This affects everyone”: Paragould nurse joins march in Washington D.C.
Back in March, an ordinance was passed to prohibit motorized vehicles from being on any city...
Officials warn about driving on city trails
On Friday, the casket of Seaman 2nd Class, Brady O. Prewitt landed in Hardy, as funeral...
Body of fallen seaman arrives in Arkansas