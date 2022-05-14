One person dead, three injured in Thursday crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - One person was killed while three others were injured in a crash in Dunklin County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Anita Wyatt, 58, of Bernie, died at the scene of a crash that occurred at 8:40 p.m., Thursday on Highway 25, about half a mile south of Malden.

According to a crash report, Jaymara Madrigal-Gutierrez, 19, of Holcomb, was going south in a 2012 Dodge Avenger when she struck a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the rear, which was driven by Dale Morgan, 63, of Bernie, along with Wyatt as the passenger.

Upon the collision, both Morgan and Wyatt were ejected from the motorcycle.

Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner, according to the report.

Morgan was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, while Madrigal-Gutierrez and a juvenile passenger only had minor injuries.

