Schools keeping safety in mind following Hot Springs shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As many schools across the natural state are gathering to send off graduates in the coming weeks, safety is now a key concern following a shooting after a graduation ceremony in Hot Springs.

Even though no students were hurt in Thursday’s shooting, one person died, while four others were injured.

Ron Self, Safety and Security Director for the Little Rock School District, is making sure their ceremony isn’t tainted by tragedy.

“I just want them to be focused on their graduate and not anything else,” he told content partner KARK.

LRSD is using War Memorial stadium for four large graduations this month and expected 13,000 to 14,000 people at some of them.

“It’s comparable to a larger sporting event,” Self said.

The district is partnered with city and county law enforcement to cover the inside and outside of the venue to ensure a safe entrance and exit for families.

“Let us handle the backside of it. You just enjoy your time watching that loved one walk across the stage,” Self encouraged.

These procession protectors only ask one thing from you to enhance your safety and make that memory brighter.

“The biggest thing that we’re going to ask, and I think everybody tries to do is if you see anything let us know,” He told KARK. “If there may be some kind of an issue going on, that is how we find out about it.”

Despite the graduations being annual, Self said his team still holds several meetings to plan and often rehearse with graduates before the big day.

“We’ve done this before, so it is kind of like an old habit,” he said. “It’s been perfected, so to speak, without using the word ‘perfect.”

