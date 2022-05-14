Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Schools keeping safety in mind following Hot Springs shooting

Ron Self, Safety and Security Director for the Little Rock School District, is making sure...
Ron Self, Safety and Security Director for the Little Rock School District, is making sure their ceremony isn’t tainted by tragedy.(Source: Jessie Jacobson @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As many schools across the natural state are gathering to send off graduates in the coming weeks, safety is now a key concern following a shooting after a graduation ceremony in Hot Springs.

Even though no students were hurt in Thursday’s shooting, one person died, while four others were injured.

Ron Self, Safety and Security Director for the Little Rock School District, is making sure their ceremony isn’t tainted by tragedy.

“I just want them to be focused on their graduate and not anything else,” he told content partner KARK.

LRSD is using War Memorial stadium for four large graduations this month and expected 13,000 to 14,000 people at some of them.

“It’s comparable to a larger sporting event,” Self said.

The district is partnered with city and county law enforcement to cover the inside and outside of the venue to ensure a safe entrance and exit for families.

“Let us handle the backside of it. You just enjoy your time watching that loved one walk across the stage,” Self encouraged.

These procession protectors only ask one thing from you to enhance your safety and make that memory brighter.

“The biggest thing that we’re going to ask, and I think everybody tries to do is if you see anything let us know,” He told KARK. “If there may be some kind of an issue going on, that is how we find out about it.”

Despite the graduations being annual, Self said his team still holds several meetings to plan and often rehearse with graduates before the big day.

“We’ve done this before, so it is kind of like an old habit,” he said. “It’s been perfected, so to speak, without using the word ‘perfect.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, a large fight happened...
One dead, suspect arrested in shooting after Arkansas high school graduation
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Police say Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Mountain Home, Ark.
Several people were caught passing a Greene County Technical school bus during "Operation Safe...
“This is terrible”: Bus driver frustrated with reckless driving
Samuel “Big Hit” Sherman, 38, of Batesville, and Donald Bill Smith, 38, of Malvern, were both...
Two drug dealers sentenced to life in prison for murder of federal witness

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Anita Wyatt, 58, of Bernie, died at the scene of a...
One person dead, three injured in Thursday crash
Crissy Landreth during the Nurses March 2022
“This affects everyone”: Paragould nurse joins march in Washington D.C.
Back in March, an ordinance was passed to prohibit motorized vehicles from being on any city...
Officials warn about driving on city trails
On Friday, the casket of Seaman 2nd Class, Brady O. Prewitt landed in Hardy, as funeral...
Body of fallen seaman arrives in Arkansas