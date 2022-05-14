Energy Alert
Three killed, six injured in interstate crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DYER, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the victims of a fatal I-40 crash that killed three and injured six Thursday night.

Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction came crashing into them.

According to officers, those killed were later identified as Leonard Lemar Jr., 46, Patricia Lemar, 44, and Malinda Shano, 50, all of whom were driving motorcycles.

Those injured included Larry Alexie, 48, Robert Day, 44, Jennifer Couvillion, 42, and Derrick Reynolds, 49, all from Louisiana.

Police also identified Ivan Santos, 29, as the driver of the pickup truck and Amber Rodgers, 37, as a passenger.

Authorities are working to determine exactly what caused the crash.

