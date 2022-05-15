AAA reveals game times for 2022 baseball, softball, & soccer state finals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association revealed game times for 2022 state finals in baseball, softball, boys soccer, and girls soccer.

State championship games will be played at the Benton Athletic Complex. All baseball and softball games will be televised on Arkansas PBS. The schedule is below. Matchups featuring NEA teams are in bold.

Thursday, May 19th

10:00am: Woodlawn vs. Bigelow (2A Baseball Championship)

1:00pm: Tuckerman vs. East Poinsett County (2A Softball Championship)

4:00pm: Conway vs. Bentonville (6A Baseball Championship)

7:00pm: Bentonville vs. Cabot (6A Softball Championship)

Friday, May 20th

10:00am: Valley View vs. Pulaski Academy (4A Girls Soccer Championship)

10:00am: West Side Greers Ferry vs. Taylor (1A Softball Championship)

12:00pm: Searcy vs. Siloam Springs (5A Girls Soccer Championship)

1:00pm: Nemo Vista vs. Taylor (1A Baseball Championship)

2:00pm: Harding Academy vs. CAC/Episcopal winner (3A Girls Soccer Championship)

4:00pm: Valley View vs. Nashville (4A Softball Championship)

4:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Lincoln/LISA Academy winner (3A Boys Soccer Championship)

7:00pm: Valley View vs. Harrison (4A Baseball Championship)

Saturday, May 21st

10:00am: Harding Academy vs. Ashdown (3A Baseball Championship)

10:00am: Clarksville vs. Farmington (4A Boys Soccer Championship)

12:00pm: Russellville vs. Van Buren (5A Boys Soccer Championship)

1:00pm: Ashdown vs. Atkins (3A Softball Championship)

2:00pm: Fayetteville vs. Bentonville West (6A Girls Soccer Championship)

4:00pm: Marion vs. Van Buren (5A Baseball Championship)

4:00pm: Fort Smith Northside vs. Conway (6A Boys Soccer Championship)

7:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Benton (5A Softball Championship)

