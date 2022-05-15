BBB warns people of secret shopper scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Being a secret shopper may sound like the perfect job for some, but it may be too good to be true.

Leaders with the Better Business Bureau shared some secret shopper jobs, could be a scam.

Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau said of their scammers will lure in victims via text and social media.

“Businesses are not going to email you and reach out in places like this. You really have to apply but you also want to be careful with the places that you’re applying to,” Quick said.

She said scams like these almost always come from a third party.

Quick emphasizes to avoid these jobs if there is no interview process.

“What happens is the scammer will send a check to that person and tell you that you know, you’re going to go to the store, you’re going to make a few purchases,” Quick said.

“You’re asked to buy a few things and then send the money back. The remaining money goes back to the scammers. Unfortunately, the checks are fake so it’s going to bounce,” Quick continued.

Paying to apply to a job she calls a red flag.

“Anytime that you are asked to buy gift cards, prepaid gift cards of any type and send pictures back that should be red flagged do how often do people maybe fall for these types of scams,”

You can check BBB.org, or visit BBB scam tracker for yearly reports on scams like these.

