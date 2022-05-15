Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.

NEAR THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - A child suffered minor injuries in a shooting incident near Thayer restaurant.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Stateline Restaurant south of Thayer. Investigators say emergency crews took the injured girl, 3, to a West Plains hospital.

Officers say they are investigating what led up to the shooting. Officers from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Mammoth Spring Police Department, Thayer Police Department, and the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office responded. They ask anyone with information to call the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office.

