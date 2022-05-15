Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

FAA grounds pilots in failed midair plane swap stunt

FAA grounds pilots involved in failed pilot switch stunt. (SOURCE: RED BULL CONTENT POOL)
By CNN
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Remember the guys who tried to switch planes mid-flight in a stunt for Red Bull?

They’ve both been grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Stuntman Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington flew two planes about the Arizona desert last month.

They then pointed their planes at the ground. Their plan was to skydive from one plane to another, leaving each plane momentarily pilotless.

The whole thing was streamed live on Hulu, including the part where one of the planes spun out of control and crashed.

Both men are OK. However, they didn’t get the FAA’s approval to do the stunt, which is why the organization is cracking down.

They had to surrender their pilot certificates, and there could be a fine, too.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer...
Three killed, six injured in interstate crash
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Anita Wyatt, 58, of Bernie, died at the scene of a...
One person dead, three injured in Thursday crash
One person airlifted after house fire
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance

Latest News

Region 8 is well represented in the AAA State Softball, Baseball and Soccer Championships
Game times for AAA State Championship weekend in Benton announced
Jonesboro, Nettleton each had winners in the event
Jonesboro, Nettleton shine in Meet of Champions
Eagles to compete in first NAIA Tournament in program history.
Williams Baptist golf wins first AMC Championship
Red Wolves fall, 5-4
Arkansas State baseball swept at home against Georgia State
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting