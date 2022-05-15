Jonesboro organization holds free food giveaway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fisher Street Community Action held their annual Fish Plate giveaway. Almost 1,000 people received food Saturday.

The organization was founded in 2010 and came up with the giveaway to thank the community for its constant support.

CEO of the organization, Reverend Doctor Charles Coleman, said even giving people something as simple as a free meal is incredibly rewarding.

“We just want to give back to the community,” said Coleman. “You know we always require things from the community but what about giving something for free without no attachments no nothing.”

As people came through the line the organization offered them free vegetables as well, as part of their continued partnership with the Home Depot.

“That’s just other things we try to do for people,” said Coleman. “We know times are tough and we want to do everything we can to help them.”

The block party usually paired with the giveaway was canceled and rescheduled for June.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.