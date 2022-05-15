Nettleton’s Douglas, Jonesboro 4x100 shine in Meet of Champions
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
We had some local winners this week at the Meet of Champions.
Nettleton standout Donna Douglas is the overall state champion in the shot put. She launched it 43 feet, 6 and a half inches to take the title.
Douglas won the 5A state title earlier this month, setting a state record with a throw of 43 feet, 11 inches.
Jonesboro boys won the 4x100 relay at the Meet of Champs. They crossed the line in a time of 42.16 seconds, the fastest in the Natural State this year.
The Golden Hurricane also won the 4x100 in the 5A State Meet.
