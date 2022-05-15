Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Nettleton’s Douglas, Jonesboro 4x100 shine in Meet of Champions

The Golden Hurricane won gold at the Meet of Champions
The Golden Hurricane won gold at the Meet of Champions(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley and Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We had some local winners this week at the Meet of Champions.

Nettleton standout Donna Douglas is the overall state champion in the shot put. She launched it 43 feet, 6 and a half inches to take the title.

Douglas won the 5A state title earlier this month, setting a state record with a throw of 43 feet, 11 inches.

Jonesboro boys won the 4x100 relay at the Meet of Champs. They crossed the line in a time of 42.16 seconds, the fastest in the Natural State this year.

The Golden Hurricane also won the 4x100 in the 5A State Meet.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer...
Three killed, six injured in interstate crash
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Anita Wyatt, 58, of Bernie, died at the scene of a...
One person dead, three injured in Thursday crash
One person airlifted after house fire
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance

Latest News

Region 8 is well represented in the AAA State Softball, Baseball and Soccer Championships
Game times for AAA State Championship weekend in Benton announced
Jonesboro, Nettleton each had winners in the event
Jonesboro, Nettleton shine in Meet of Champions
Eagles to compete in first NAIA Tournament in program history.
Williams Baptist golf wins first AMC Championship
Red Wolves fall, 5-4
Arkansas State baseball swept at home against Georgia State
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is in the minor leagues in the Dodgers system.
Riverside, UCA alum Gavin Stone promoted to AA Tulsa in Dodgers organization