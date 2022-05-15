Energy Alert
One person airlifted after house fire

(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was airlifted after a Paragould house fire, according to officials with the Paragould Fire Department.

The call came in originally as an explosion on Tech Street in Paragould on Saturday.

PFD said it took about 20 minutes to get the fire out. Only one person was in the home at the time of the fire. That person was airlifted.

The cause is still under investigation at this time.

