Warm and Humid Until the Weekend

May 16th, 2022
Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast (5/15/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
After a few storms over the weekend, the air stays warm to start the week. Humidity has dropped for the time being, but you’ll start to feel it again Wednesday. Highs stay mostly in the 80s at first before some start to hit the 90s again in the middle of the week. Rain chances mostly look low this week. A lot of data keeps a few rounds of storms north of us into Missouri. We’ll watch those to make sure they don’t drop further south. As we head into the weekend, a strong cold front is expected. Cooler air moves in behind the front with storms expected along the front. We’re already expecting a severe weather threat late Friday into early Saturday morning. Overnight temperatures will likely dip into the 50s for the first time in a few weeks behind the front with highs a little more comfortable.

