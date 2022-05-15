Riverside, UCA alum Gavin Stone promoted to AA Tulsa in Dodgers organization

A Riverside and UCA alum is moving up the minor league baseball ranks. Gavin Stone was promoted to Double-A Tulsa within the Dodgers organization Sunday morning.

23-year-old RHP Gavin Stone promoted to Double-A @TulsaDrillers.



Leaves the @greatlakesloons with a 1.44 ERA in 25 innings this year (28K/6BB). Going to miss watching that FB/CH combo. #Dodgers — Brad Tunney (@brad_tunney) May 15, 2022

Stone has had a fantastic start to his 2022 campaign in high-A Great Lakes. In 6 starts, he tossed 25 innings, only allowing 4 earned runs (1.44 ERA) with 28 strikeouts to just 6 walks.

Gavin Stone is done after five innings. Allowed 1 run on 3 H, BB, 6 K - 62 pitches - 46 strikes. Mixed FF, SL, CHG



Here’s a good look at the changeup vs. Aaron Bracho #AlwaysLA pic.twitter.com/TSsYZwq8Cn — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) May 13, 2022

Stone was named the Dodgers Pitching Prospect of the Year by MLB Pipeline in 2021.

