Williams Baptist men’s golf wins first AMC title, preparing for NAIA National Tournament

Williams men’s golf team won their first AMC Championship and their first individual champion at the Big Creek Golf Course in Mountain Home. Chance Matthews won the individual title with a total score of 146, two strokes better than the second place finisher.

The Eagles had a round one score of 302, a round two score of 304, and final score of 606, one stroke better than the second place team.

Matthews finished with a total score of 146 after shooting 71 and 75. Tyler Parr finished tied for third place with a score of 149 after shooting 77 and 72. Jacob Webb finished tied for 12th place with a score of 154 after shooting 78 and 76. Viktor Haglund finished tied for 16th place with a score of 157 after shooting 76 and 81. Josh Uhlenhop finished tied for 27th place with a score of 165 after shooting 79 and 86.

With their tournament win, the Eagles qualify for the NAIA National Tournament to be held on May 17-20 in Silvis, Illinois.

The AMC announced their end of season awards, of which the Eagles picked up quite a few. Head Coach Zane Wright was named Coach of the Year. Parr was named Freshman of the Year. Matthews was named First-Team All-Conference, Parr was named Second-Team All-Conference, and Webb was named Honorable Mention. Matthews was also named to the Champions of Character team.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.