Aircraft museum stops in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of history made a stop in Jonesboro Sunday. A Douglas C-54 aircraft named “The spirit of Freedom” made a fuel stop at the Jonesboro Airport.

The plane is a Berlin Airlift Museum and exhibit that is on its way to Utah for a memorial service for Gail Halvorsen also known as the Berlin Candy Bomber.

Timothy Chopp, the aircraft’s commander, said getting to stop all over the country is an incredible experience.

“It’s a thrill to me to look at a map and pick out an airport for fuel,” said Chopp. “To talk to the airport manager and actually get to meet those folks is really cool.”

The museum features photos and artifacts from the Berlin airlift and World War II.

It still has all the same parts from when it was originally constructed.

Chopp said he loves educating people about the aircraft and teaching them about the history behind it.

“The significance of our airplane named the spirit of Freedom was the spirit that developed that helped sustain two and a half million when the Russian blockaded Berlin, “said Chopp.

The 74-year-old aircraft still flies with all its original parts across the country for people to enjoy.

