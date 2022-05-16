Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Aircraft museum stops in Jonesboro

The plane landed in Jonesboro on Sunday and let people come through the museum.
The plane landed in Jonesboro on Sunday and let people come through the museum.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of history made a stop in Jonesboro Sunday. A Douglas C-54 aircraft named “The spirit of Freedom” made a fuel stop at the Jonesboro Airport.

The plane is a Berlin Airlift Museum and exhibit that is on its way to Utah for a memorial service for Gail Halvorsen also known as the Berlin Candy Bomber.

Timothy Chopp, the aircraft’s commander, said getting to stop all over the country is an incredible experience.

“It’s a thrill to me to look at a map and pick out an airport for fuel,” said Chopp. “To talk to the airport manager and actually get to meet those folks is really cool.”

The museum features photos and artifacts from the Berlin airlift and World War II.

It still has all the same parts from when it was originally constructed.

Chopp said he loves educating people about the aircraft and teaching them about the history behind it.

“The significance of our airplane named the spirit of Freedom was the spirit that developed that helped sustain two and a half million when the Russian blockaded Berlin, “said Chopp.

The 74-year-old aircraft still flies with all its original parts across the country for people to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer...
Three killed, six injured in interstate crash
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Anita Wyatt, 58, of Bernie, died at the scene of a...
One person dead, three injured in Thursday crash
One person airlifted after house fire
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance

Latest News

Region 8 is well represented in the AAA State Baseball, Softball and Soccer championships this...
Game times for AAA State Championship weekend in Benton announced
Jonesboro, Nettleton each had winners in the event
Jonesboro, Nettleton shine in Meet of Champions
Eagles to compete in first NAIA Tournament in program history.
Williams Baptist golf wins first AMC Championship
Red Wolves fall, 5-4
Arkansas State baseball swept at home against Georgia State