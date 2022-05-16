Arkansas gas prices at 10-year high

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists filling their tanks in the last week saw another jump at the pump.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that gas prices in Arkansas currently stand at $4.04/gallon. That’s 36.9 cents more than a month ago and $1.28 more than last year. The national average price is $4.46.

Arkansas drivers are currently paying more for gas than they have for the past ten years.

Date Arkansas Average U.S. Average May 16, 2021 $2.76 $3.03 May 16, 2020 $1.52 $1.87 May 16, 2019 $2.50 $2.86 May 16, 2018 $2.60 $2.90 May 16, 2017 $2.08 $2.33 May 16, 2016 $1.98 $2.22 May 16, 2015 $2.42 $2.70 May 16, 2014 $3.38 $3.65 May 16, 2013 $3.37 $3.60 May 16, 2012 $3.45 $3.73

According to GasBuddy, only three states have averages below $4: Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma. But even those states’ averages sit at $3.98 a gallon.

“New records continued to be set on a near-daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis. “Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4.”

He attributed the increase to higher demand and declining inventories.

“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon.”

