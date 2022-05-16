Energy Alert
Branson Police Department shares theft prevention advice as summer nears

Branson Police Dept./Branson, Mo.
Branson Police Dept./Branson, Mo.(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As more people head outdoors this spring, the Branson Police Department wants to help keep your valuables safe and secure.

Branson Police Officer Darold Donathan says with more tourists returning, he encourages everyone to make sure they don’t leave items with personal information inside their car. He reminds you not to leave documents with your name, address, or social security number in the vehicle.

The police department created a crime prevention checklist to improve the security of your home too. Officer Donathan says logging the serial numbers for your electronics, firearms, and tools through the operation ID kit can help authorities locate your lost or stolen items faster.

Police warn more scams will happen this time of year as well. If someone comes up to your house wanting to do work or fix something for you, make sure they are credible. He says if that person is not someone you reached out to complete a task, be careful.

“All too often across the United States and throughout Missouri, people fall victim to scams from people who seem like they’re trying to come help but not necessarily the fact,” said Branson Police Officer Donathan.

To access the Operation ID Crime Prevention Program checklist, CLICK HERE.

