Man arrested on rape charge

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he gave “self-incriminating statements” during an interview.

On Monday, May 9, a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told officers that Christian Brewster “forcibly took her clothes off” and digitally raped her.

On May 12, officers conducted a Mirandized interview with Brewster at the police substation.

Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated in the court documents, “Mr. Brewster gave self-incriminating statements.”

After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Brewster on one count of rape, a Class Y felony.

Brewster is being held in the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

