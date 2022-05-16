Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested on rape charge

Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he...
Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he gave “self-incriminating statements” during an interview.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he gave “self-incriminating statements” during an interview.

On Monday, May 9, a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told officers that Christian Brewster “forcibly took her clothes off” and digitally raped her.

On May 12, officers conducted a Mirandized interview with Brewster at the police substation.

Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated in the court documents, “Mr. Brewster gave self-incriminating statements.”

After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Brewster on one count of rape, a Class Y felony.

Brewster is being held in the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will...
Woman held captive was assaulted, tortured for two days, sheriff’s office says
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Main Street in Jonesboro was closed on Saturday as people flooded the streets to see different...
Festival brings hundreds to downtown Jonesboro
One person airlifted after house fire
Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer...
Three killed, six injured in interstate crash

Latest News

Motorists filling their tanks in the last week saw another jump at the pump.
Arkansas gas prices at 10-year high
Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” sets sail this August for Arkansas.
Paw Patrol Live! returning to Arkansas
Northeast Arkansas foodies longing for Krystal’s square burgers will not have to wait much...
Opening date announced for new Krystal
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos