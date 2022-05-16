Opening date announced for new Krystal

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas foodies longing for Krystal’s square burger sliders will not have to wait much longer.

Nearly 18 months after Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development said Krystal would return to Jonesboro, the company announced Monday the restaurant will open on May 23.

“As the opening date draws closer, local owners have almost completed their new crew roster,” Haag Brown stated. “However, some positions may still be available.”

Those interested in applying for a job can fill out an application form by clicking here.

The restaurant will be located in the former Backyard Burger site at 2229 S. Caraway.

It will be Krystal’s second restaurant in Arkansas. The other is located in West Memphis.

The previous Jonesboro location closed in 2002.

