Paw Patrol Live! returning to Arkansas

Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” sets sail this August for Arkansas.
Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” sets sail this August for Arkansas.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Ahoy, maties! Avast, ye! Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” sets sail this August for Arkansas.

Ryder and your child’s favorite pups will roll into Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28. Showtimes are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets for all four performances go on sale Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. Prices start at $19 with VIP packages available. Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or ticketmaster.com.

The Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group production is described as an action-packed, music-filled interactive live stage show that encourages the audience to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles.

