Person airlifted after rollover crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEACH GROVE, Ark. (KAIT) - An adult was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash in Greene County.

Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash happened Monday on Highway 34 near Beech Grove.

He said two adults and a juvenile were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No word on the conditions of those in the crash.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more details about this developing story.

