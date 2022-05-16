Person airlifted after rollover crash

BEACH GROVE, Ark. (KAIT) - An adult was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash in Greene County.

Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash happened Monday on Highway 34 near Beech Grove.

He said two adults and a juvenile were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No word on the conditions of those in the crash.

