Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ric Flair returns to the ring

Ric Flair announced he's returning to the ring for a final match.
Ric Flair announced he's returning to the ring for a final match.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair is getting back in the ring.

The 73-year-old announced Monday morning, May 16 he will have his last match in Nashville, Tennessee on July 31.

The 16-time world champion has recently shared video of himself taking bumps on social media.

“The Nature Boy” will wear a new custom robe for his final walk to the wrestling ring.

Flair’s opponent has not yet been announced.

Tickets for Ric Flair’s last match go on sale May 27.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will...
Woman held captive was assaulted, tortured for two days, sheriff’s office says
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Main Street in Jonesboro was closed on Saturday as people flooded the streets to see different...
Festival brings hundreds to downtown Jonesboro
One person airlifted after house fire
Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer...
Three killed, six injured in interstate crash

Latest News

Five Republican candidates are fighting for one spot on the November ballot.
Vote 2022 Election Profiles: Randolph County Judge
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Motorists filling their tanks in the last week saw another jump at the pump.
Arkansas gas prices at 10-year high
Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he...
Man arrested on rape charge