Ric Flair returns to the ring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair is getting back in the ring.

The 73-year-old announced Monday morning, May 16 he will have his last match in Nashville, Tennessee on July 31.

The 16-time world champion has recently shared video of himself taking bumps on social media.

“The Nature Boy” will wear a new custom robe for his final walk to the wrestling ring.

Flair’s opponent has not yet been announced.

Tickets for Ric Flair’s last match go on sale May 27.

