2A Softball Preview: EPC Softball prepares for first ever title appearance

East Poinsett County enters the 2A Softball Title game against Tuckerman on a hot streak.

Brandon Powell’s bunch have been on an 11-game winning streak, several of those coming in close matchups.

They won 1 run games in the 2A-3 Tournament championship, the regional semifinal, and the state semifinal.

“Our girls have just battled all year long,” Powell said. “They played a lot of tough games and found ways to win. Once we got to the postseason, it just all kind of went our way a little bit. They always found a way to come out on top on those tight games. Girls came in working hard this weekend, the first state championship for them. So we’re excited. They’re working hard. And they’re ready for the challenge.”

“Whenever we’re down, whenever one person will be down, someone will come up and try to help and pick them up,” junior outfielder/catcher Natalie Dunman said of the team chemistry. “It’s just very inspiring to see that we can all just come together and push each other up.”

“Everybody’s working together, the chemistry that we have, and just everybody hitting one through nine and it’s just developed over the course of like 35 games,” junior pitcher Keegan McCorkle added. “It’s just gotten better and better.”

State Championship Preview Schedule

Monday (5/16):

Valley View baseball, softball, girls soccer

Tuesday (5/17):

EPC Softball

Tuckerman Softball

Wednesday (5/18):

GCT Softball

Marion Baseball

Full State Championship schedule in Benton on May 19-21

