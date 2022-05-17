2A State Softball Preview: Tuckerman aims for back to back titles
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuckerman has a chance for back-to-back state championships. The Lady Bulldogs are on a 16-game winning streak.
They won the 2A-2 regular-season crown, the 2A-2 Tournament, and the 2A North Regional. Matt Dillon’s crew recorded 3 straight shutouts in the state tournament, outscoring opponents 28 to nothing.
Tuckerman faces East Poinsett County in the 2A State Softball Championship. First pitch is Thursday at 1:00pm at the Benton Athletic Complex. The game will be televised on Arkansas PBS.
