Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2A State Softball Preview: Tuckerman aims for back to back titles

The Lady Bulldogs are back in the state finals.
The Lady Bulldogs are back in the state finals.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuckerman has a chance for back-to-back state championships. The Lady Bulldogs are on a 16-game winning streak.

They won the 2A-2 regular-season crown, the 2A-2 Tournament, and the 2A North Regional. Matt Dillon’s crew recorded 3 straight shutouts in the state tournament, outscoring opponents 28 to nothing.

Tuckerman faces East Poinsett County in the 2A State Softball Championship. First pitch is Thursday at 1:00pm at the Benton Athletic Complex. The game will be televised on Arkansas PBS.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One parent said after noticing her son was more tired than usual after coming home from school,...
Brookland Middle School under investigation by DHS for mistreatment of students
Police need the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a woman...
Police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run
Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he...
Man arrested on rape charge
Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash happened Monday on Highway 34 near Beech Grove.
Person airlifted after rollover crash
Stan Mcdaniel, 57, of Jonesboro, was arrested for terroristic threatening Sunday after he and...
Man accused of threatening to chop off girlfriend’s head

Latest News

Tuckerman head softball coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: Matt Dillon on Tuckerman softball returning to state finals
Lady Warrior Softball will play in 2A Title game Thursday.
Region 8 Sports Extra: EPC Players Natalie Dunman and Keegan McCorkle on 2A Title Game
EPC Softball/Football Coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: EPC Coach Brandon Powell on 2A Title Game
Lady Warriors will compete for 2A Title Thursday.
2A State Softball Preview: East Poinsett County prepares for first finals appearance