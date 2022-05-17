Energy Alert
A-State baseball final home game versus Ole Miss canceled

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s midweek baseball game against Ole Miss that was scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, has been canceled by Ole Miss due to travel and scheduling circumstances for the Rebels and will not be rescheduled.

A-State closes out its 2022 regular season with a three-game series at ULM beginning Thursday in Monroe, La., with both teams vying for a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Thursday’s series opener is slated for 6 p.m. at Warhawk Field. All three games in the series will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on FM Newstalk 102.1 and KBTM-AM 1230.

For the latest on A-State baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

